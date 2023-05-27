Teresa Hegarty (Née O’Connell), Nenagh and Clare

Nenagh, and Kilfenora, Co. Clare.

Peacefully on 26th May 2023 in the loving care of the staff at Ashlawn Nursing home Nenagh after a short illness.

Predeceased by her husband Gus.

Sadly missed by her loving family, Carmel, Stephen, Anne, Joe and JJ, sons in law Robert and Tommy, daughters in law Fiona, Mary and Eva. Devoted grandmother to Katie, Damien, Adam, Jessica, Jennifer, Matthew, Kevin, Jack, Eleanor and Etaín. Also missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing in St Fachanan’s Church, Kilfenora, on Sunday evening May 28th from 5pm – 7pm.

Funeral mass on Monday May 29th at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Sue Ryder Foundation

http://www.sueryderfoundation.ie/donate.html

Private messages of sympathy can be emailed to [email protected]