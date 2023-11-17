Siobhán Brooks Nee Mc Kenna, Borrisokane

Siobhán Brooks Nee Mc Kenna

Main Street, Borrisokane & Sallins , Kildare

Predeceased by her father Paul and sister Aine.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, mother Gearldine, sisters Olive,Caroline and Paula, brothers Vincent and Darragh , nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles Mackey and Tony, Aunts Phil,Joan, Anna and Aileen, cousins, relatives Neighbours, work colleagues and a wide circle of friends

Reposing on Sunday evening at McKenna’s Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7:30pm.

Removal on Monday morning to SS Peter & Pauls church Borrisokane

ariving at 11:45 am for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Monday morning please .