Siobhán Brooks Nee Mc Kenna, Borrisokane

Siobhán Brooks Nee Mc Kenna
Main Street, Borrisokane & Sallins , Kildare
Predeceased by her father Paul and sister Aine.
Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, mother Gearldine, sisters Olive,Caroline and Paula, brothers Vincent and Darragh , nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles Mackey and Tony, Aunts Phil,Joan, Anna and Aileen, cousins, relatives Neighbours, work colleagues and a wide circle of friends
Reposing on Sunday evening at McKenna’s Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7:30pm.
Removal on Monday morning to SS Peter & Pauls church Borrisokane
ariving at 11:45 am for funeral mass at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
House Private Monday morning please .