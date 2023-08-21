Sheila Corcoran nee Hogan, Clonmel

Highfield Grove, Clonmel.

Died peacefully on Sunday 20th August 2023 in the loving care of The Oak Ward, University Hospital Waterford (predeceased by her brother Martin Hogan)

Sadly missed by her loving husband Errol, daughters Paula, Lisa and Caria, son Garry, grandchildren Nicole, Alex, Charlie, Kian and Sophie, great-grand sons Alfie and Kobi, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

May Sheila Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Sheila’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Oak Ward, University Hospital Waterford.