Seamus “Heno” Hennessy, Templemore

Bank Street, Templemore.

26th of February 2023

Deeply regretted by his loving dad Anthony (Dustin), mam Ann, brother Paul, sisters Jenifer and Megan , his partner Nicole, sister in law Niamh, brothers in law Anthony and Aaron, Nephews, Nieces, Uncles, Aunts, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday at 12 noon.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com