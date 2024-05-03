Sally Somers nee O’Mara, Clonmel

Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Sally, in her 91st year, passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel on Thursday afternoon in the presence of her loving family. She is pre-deceased by her brothers Pat and James. Beloved wife and mother, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughter Majella, son-in-law Rory, grandchildren Evan and Laura, sister Eileen (Felice), brother-in-law Jim, sister-in-law Eva, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Sunday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in Lisronagh Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.