Rosemary Kennedy, Lisnagry and Holycross

Hazelwood, St. Vincent’s Centre, Lisnagry Co Limerick and formerly of Cormackstown, Holycross

Passed away peacefully on the 13th August 2023 at the University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her family and friends.

Rosemary is predeceased by her mother, father, stepmother and brother in law Tom.

Sadly missed by her sisters, Kathleen, Josephine and Nora, her brothers Michael and Tom, her sisters in law, brothers in law, extended families, members and her Hazelwood family in St. Vincent’s Centre, Lisnagry.

Reposing in Hazelwood (V94 RR79) on Tuesday from 5 to 6.30pm followed by prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 in St. Vincent’s Centre followed by burial in the Old Cemetery Holycross.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://linktr.ee/stvincentsmass