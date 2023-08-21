Rory Browne, Clogheen

Kilballyboy, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary.

21st August 2023 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his twin brother Ciaran. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving parents Aileen and Pat brother Cillian, grandmother Mary Fleming, uncles Tony, Liam and Michael, Aunts Siobhan and Orla, cousins, relatives and wide circle of friends and neighbours.

A special mention to all his friends in Scoil Aonghusa Cashel.

May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements: Rory will repose at home (E21 K883) Kilballyboy, Clogheen on Wednesday 23rd August from 5pm until 8pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church Clogheen on Thursday 24th August for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetary Clogheen.

House private on Thursday morning.

For those unable to attend live streaming of the funeral mass can be viewed here: https://www.churchservices.tv/clogheen.