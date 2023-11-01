Rodge Dwan, Holycross

Glenbane, Holycross, Thurles

Peacefully at home in the loving care of his grand-daughters Eileen, Mary, Kate and Michelle.

Predeceased by his wife Eileen (Troy) and his sister Mai (Maher).

Deeply regretted by his sons Ruairi, Michael and John, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Triona (Maher), Catherine (Bourke) and Noreen (Larkin), son-in-law Willie (Fleming), 16 grandchildren, brother Liam, sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Friday 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.