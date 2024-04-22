Peg Boland nee Gleeson, Portroe.

Portroe, Nenagh.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home Nenagh.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Rody, parents Patrick and Delia, sister Bridie, brothers Jack and Billy.

Sadly missed by her loving son Andrew, daughter-in-law Bernie, her adored grandchildren Drew, Jack and Danielle, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7pm, followed by removal to Portroe Church arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in church grounds.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.