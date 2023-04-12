Pearl (Margaret) McDermott nee Eviston, Thurles, Loughmore and Navan

29 Elmwood, Dublin Road, Thurles formerly Loughmore and Navan.

April 10th, 2023, in the wonderful care of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by her husband Kevin, her niece Theresa and nephew Denis, sisters May and Bridget, brothers Willie, Tom and Jerry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law.

Pearl will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Maria and Maria’s friend Peter, her sister Eileen Martin (Toomevara) and sister-in -law Sheila Curran (Brighton, U.K.), nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, great grand nephews, extended family, neighbours in Thurles and Navan, her exceptional carers Irene and Josephine and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Loughmore cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie

House private please.