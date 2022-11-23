Patrick (Pat) Reddin, Rathcabbin

Late of Cullagh, Rathcabbin, Roscrea and St. Kieran’s’ Nursing Home, Rathcabbin.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Anne, sisters Sally, Sr. De Lourdes and Frances.

He will be sadly missed and dearly remembered by his sons John, Padraig, William and Gerard, his daughter Florence, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, his adored grandchildren and great grandchild, nieces and nephew.

Reposing on Thursday evening in Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday morning to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin at 11.45am for mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.