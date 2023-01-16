Patrick (Pat) Hogan, Nenagh and Birr

Shanowave, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, and late of the Green, Birr.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Bridie and sons Joe & Sean.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family Daughters Trish & Majella, Sons Paul, Declan and Brian, daughters in law Trish & Debbie, Brian’s partner Odette, Grandchildren, great grandchildren, Sister Renee, sisters in law Tess & Maureen, Nieces, nephews, his good friend Ina, cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30pm.

Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie