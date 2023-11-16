Patrick (Paddy) O’Dwyer (Gleeson), Clonmel and Hollyford

Ard na Greine, Clonmel and late of Hollyford.

(Retired Nursing Staff of St Luke’s Hospital, Clonmel)

16th November 2023 – peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital

Predeceased by his brother T.J. (Gussy) and sisters Maureen and Pearl.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Mary, daughter Kay, son Paul, grandchildren Colm, Debbie, Patrick and Roisin, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Carthage, sister Betty, nephews, nieces relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Paddy’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul followed by burial in St Joseph’s Cemetery Hollyford at approximately 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society.