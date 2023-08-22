Pat Strappe, Carrick on Suir

Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir.

Died 20th August 2023.

Predeceased by his wife Mai, parents Paddy and Bridie, brothers John and Anthony.

Deeply regretted by his loving children Geraldine, Treasa and Ciaran, brother Mick, sister in law Ann, grandchildren Michelle, Ciara, Luke, Callum, Grace, Cian and Megan, great-grandson Teddy, sons in law Sean and John, daughter in law Tracy, grandson in laws Jack and Philip, nieces nephews, relatives and friends.

May Pat rest in peace

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday from 5.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Ballyneale at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.