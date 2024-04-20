Pat Barrett, Cahir.

Knockskaugh, Cahir.

Pat passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Noreen. He will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters Geraldine, Lorraine, Lisa and Siobhan, grandchildren Leanne, Caoimhe, Roisin, Cian, Ciara, Chloe, Cillian, Jamie, Cormac, Charlie,and Fiadh, brothers and sisters Michael, Kathleen, John, Tom, Willie, Philly, Carmel and Joe, sons in law, friend Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home in Knockskaugh (E21CR90) on Sunday evening from 3pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St Mary’s Church, Cahir, on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am,followed by burial in Killaldriffe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

May He Rest In Peace.