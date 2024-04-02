Oliver Maxwell, Horse & Jockey and Moneygall

Parkstown, Horse and Jockey, Thurles

Formerly Cloncannon, Moneygall, Co Tipperary. After a short illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital and Waterford University Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Kitty. Ollie will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family; loving wife Olivia (née Fahey), sons Neil and Aaron, daughter Anna, father Niall, sisters Miriam, Triona (White), Louise (Higgins) and Therese (O’Meara), brother Conor, mother and father-in-law Anna and John (Fahey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (E41 V293) on Thursday 4th April, from 4pm to 8pm.

Arriving at Our Lady and St Kevin’s Church, Littleton on Friday 5th April at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ballymoreen Cemetery, Littleton.