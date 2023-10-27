Noel King, Roscrea

Clonakenny, Roscrea

25th of October 2023.

Predeceased by his infant daughter Ann-Marie, mother Margaret and father Joseph.

Died in the High Dependency Unit at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lizzy, daughters Emma, Caz, Joanne and Ann Marie, sons Noel (Junior), Stephen and Joseph, brothers Tommy and Patrick, sisters Bridget and Katherine, grandchildren, Páidí, Gearóid, Alex, Kayden, Scott, Ryan, Darragh and Sophie.

Noel will be very sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, son in law, nieces, nephews extended family members and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday in St. Brigid’s Church Clonakenny at 12 noon.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

House private please.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to the High Dependence Unit University Hospital Limerick, c/o Grey’s Funeral Home.