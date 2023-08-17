Michael (Mickey) Nugent, Grange

Clocully, Grange, Clonmel.

Mickey passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen on Tuesday evening surrounded by his loving family.

He is pre-deceased by his wife Nellie, daughter Anne, brothers Mattie, Fr Sean and Gus, sisters Nanny, Margie, Chrissie and Anne.

He will be sadly missed by his loving children Michele, Annette, Mary, Pat and Jacinta, grandchildren Eimear, Niamh, Noah, Iris, Ferdia, Donagh, David, Laura and Bodhi, sisters Philomena (Maher) and Mary (O’Gorman), sons-in-law Paul, Paddy, Seamus & Andrew, daughter-in-law Manisha, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel (Eircode E91 Y585) on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle (Eircode E91 RT02) with Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click the tab NEWCASTLE.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis