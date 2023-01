Church Road, Templemore, and formerly of Drom, Templemore.

7th of January 2023.

Deeply regretted by his sister Anne (Hayes), brother John, brother-in-law Sean, Nieces, Nephews, relatives, and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, Monday Evening from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drom, on Tuesday at 11.30. interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com