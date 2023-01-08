Michael Maher, Roscrea

Birr Road, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his wife Mona, brothers John and Danny, sister Bridie Somers.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Paula and Mary, sons-in-law Gordon and Joe, grandchildren James and Gemma, sister Ellie Hoctor, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for 7.30pm.

Burial in the adjoining old cemetery on Tuesday morning after 12 o’clock Funeral Mass.