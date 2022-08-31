Maureen McKinlay nee Hogan, Nenagh & Scotland

Culross Fife Scotland & late of Birr Road Nenagh.

Peacefully at the Queen Victoria Hospital Kircaldy Scotland on 25th August 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved brother Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy and his extended family. Her brother Joe Hogan & sister Ann Turner. Sisters in law Mary & Josie and brother in law Tom. Nieces and nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Maureen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh this Thursday from 6 to 7.30.

Her remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Friday for Requiem mass at 11 with the Livestream on nenaghparish.ie

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.