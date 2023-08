Maureen Kerrigan nee McNelis, Thurles & Donegal

Abbey Road, Thurles and formerly of Straleel, Carrick, County Donegal.

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her brother Brian and daughter-in-law Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tim, daughters; Edel (Cobh), Eileen Nugent (Trim) and Carmel O’Brien (Lisnagry, Limerick), sons Joe and Ger, daughter in law Avril and sons-in-law John and Joe. Sadly missed by her sisters Cáit and Gabrielle, brother Laurence and loving grandchildren Ross, Nicole, Gary, Glenn, Rachael, Shane, Mark, Sinéad, Jennifer, Harry and John. Also, by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bohernanave Church on Sunday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society and Milford Hospice.