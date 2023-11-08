Matthew (Matt) Davis, Shinrone

Brosna Road, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly.

Died 7th of Nov. 2023, peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a long illness borne with great dignity.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie (Mc Mahon), son Gary, daughters Sharon, Michelle, Fiona, Siobhán and Ann-Marie, sons in law Declan, John, Paul and Gerard, daughter-in-law Tricia, grandchildren Kerry, Amy, Leona, Kayleigh, Seán, Conor, Miya and Evan, brothers, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing on Thursday in Treacy’s Funeral Home, Shinrone (R42 E125) from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock.

Private removal from his residence on Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Shinrone (R42 WT26) for Funeral Mass at 2 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Shinrone.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to The Irish Cancer Association.