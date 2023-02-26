Mary Lee (Née Hanrahan), Clonmel

Lisronagh, Clerihan, Clonmel.

In her 94th year.

Mary passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel on Saturday evening in the presence of her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters Marie (Butler), Alice (Walsh), Bridget (Hicklin) and Joan (Brophy), sons Tom, John, Larry and Pat, sisters Eileen (Murphy) and Bridget (Power), brothers John, Michael and Tom (Hanrahan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St Michael’s Church, Clerihan.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Those who cannot attend can watch live on the Saint Michael’s Church Clerihan Facebook page.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.