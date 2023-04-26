Mary Jo Hennessy née Smith, Lisronagh and England

Lisronagh and Middlesex, England.

April 8th 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her cherished husband Paddy, her parents Bill and Kate, sister Nellie, brothers Billy, Bobby and Jimmy.

Mary Jo will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters June and Susan, sons in law Noel (Murphy) and John (Kindregan), her adoring grandchildren Sarah, Robert, Katie and Declan, her great-grandchildren Lily, Maisie and Gracie; her brother Johnny (London) and sister Diane, brother-in-law Billy (Phelan) and sister-in-law Susan (Smith), grandchildren-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her large circle of many friends.

May Mary Jo rest in peace.

Requiem Mass at St Anthony’s of Padua Church, Garrett Road, Edgeware, Middlesex (this) Wednesday at 6.30pm followed by repatriation to Ireland.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Fethard on Thursday from 6pm followed by removal to St John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh, at 7pm to arrive at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass for Mary Jo will take place on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be watched on powerstownchurch.com