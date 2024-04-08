Mary Dwyer nee Mulhern, Thurles

55, Childers Park, Thurles

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Marymount Hospice, Cork.

Predeceased by her husband Bill, parents Jimmy and Una.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Niamh, Aisling and Grainne, grandchildren Rhys, Eden and Frankie, daughter-in-law Maria, son-in-law Peter, sister Gertie, brothers Junior, Seamus and Rory. nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and great friends.

Reposing at her Residence (E41 KX59) on Monday from 4pm to 8pm.

Arriving at Bohernanave Church, Thurles on Tuesday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marymount Hospice.