Mary Carroll nee Fitzgerald, Thurles and Kilbehenny

Monadreen, Thurles and formerly of Kilbehenny, Co Limerick.

Unexpectedly, at home, under the wonderful care of her husband Joss. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Bridie, brothers Phil and Liam. Mary will be greatly missed by her loving family, devoted husband Joss, nephews, nieces, sisters Breda and Sheila, brother-in-law Terence, sister-in-law Alice, relatives, former colleagues in Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles, good neighbours and great friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Please wear a facemask and no hand-shaking when attending funeral.

House private please.