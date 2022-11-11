Mary Burke Nee Power

Abbey Meadows, Clonmel

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 4 o’clock to 6 o’clock with removal on Sunday morning to St.Mary’s church Irishtown arriving at 11.50 am for requiem mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

In lieu of attendance messages of comfort and sympathy can be left in the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Mary’s funeral mass can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

House private at all times please.