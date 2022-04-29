Mary (Bunty) Devaney (Nee Dwyer), Toomevara & late of Portroe

Castlequarter, Toomevara & late of Pallasmore, Portroe.

Peacefully at home on 28th April 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jeremiah and brother Michael.

Will be sadly missed by her loving son Stephen, Sister Lilly (Australia), sister in law Bernie, nieces & nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Bunty Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home at Castlequarter this Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Her remains will arrive at St.Josephs Church Toomevara on Sunday for Requiem mass at 11.30am. Livestream of the service is available on the toomevaraparishfacebookpage/frjohnmolloy.

Burial afterwards in the Square Graveyard Toomevara.