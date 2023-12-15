Marvin Crawford – Roscrea

Marvin (Merv) Crawford

Gurteen Agricultural College Ballingarry Roscrea

Mervin (Merv) Jerrys Plains N.S.W Australia & formerly of Gurteen Agricultural College Ballingarry Roscrea Co.Tipperary.

Peacefully following a short illness, in the tender care of the staff at Ward 6B University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his father Larry. Will be sadly missed by his loving mother Sylvia, sister Laura (Clarke) and brother David. Nieces Sarah-Jane & Amy & nephew Kamden, brother in law Caleb, sister in law Priscilla, aunts and uncles, cousins relatives and a close circle of friends & his loyal companion Maddy.

” A Sweet Friendship Refreshes The Soul” A funeral service for Mervin will take place this Sunday at St.Brendan’s Church of Ireland Oxmantown Mall, Emmet Street Birr Co.Offaly at 1 o’c. Burial afterwards in Dungar Graveyard Roscrea.

No flowers please, Donations in lieu if desired to RNLI Lough Derg or Order of Malta (Links on Rip.ie) “