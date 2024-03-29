Martin Coffey, Kilmoganny, and Clogheen

Poulboy, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Castlegrace, Clogheen.

Peacefully, at St. Gabriel’s Ward, St. Canice’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Friday, 29th March 2024. Pre-deceased by his parents Pa and Terry and his brothers Patsy, Mickey and Jerry.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Patricia, sons Roughan, Darren, Connor, Ronan and Gerard, grandchildren Shane, Aaron, Ella and Cian, brothers Willie and Brendan, sisters Kathleen, Gretta, Janey and Mary, daughters-in-law Grace and Ceriann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Martin Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R95 PC98), on Easter Monday, 1st April from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin for Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock. Burial will follow afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

House Private Please on Tuesday morning.

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Donations can be made through the following link: www.https://alzheimer.ie