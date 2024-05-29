Proposals to house International Protection Applicants in West Tipp hotel

The Cathaoirleach of the Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District has launched a stinging attack on Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

It follows reports that International Protection Applicants are to be housed in Dundrum House Hotel.

Councillor Declan Burgess says the community of Dundrum has warmly welcomed hundreds of Ukrainian refugees to its area and have looked after them extremely well.

However he says the lack of information in relation to this latest news is simply not acceptable.

“The Minister and his Department need to immediately release some information and clarity on the proposed arrival of 80 International Protection Applicants to Dundrum House Hotel.

“Their approach is not working. I am again so disappointed and upset with the zero communication to date – he has failed miserably to provide any level of consultation with the local authority and elected officials.”

Fianna Fail Cllr Roger Kennedy is highly critical of how the government is handling the immigration situation in the wake of the news that Dundrum House is now set to be used as an IPAS accommodation centre.

He says it’s clear that asylum seekers applications need to processed much quicker.