Sentencing of former Tipperary Judge for sex abuse deferred

A former Circuit Court judge from Tipperary who was due to be sentenced today for the sexual abuse of six young men almost 30 years ago, has had the case adjourned until later this week.

Gerard O’Brien of Old School House, Slievenamon Road, Thurles was convicted last December at the Central Criminal Court of one count of attempted anal rape and eight counts of sexual assault in relation to six victims.

The offences occurred at locations in Dublin between March 1991 and November 1997 when O’Brien was a teacher at CBC Monkstown in Dublin.

The victims – four of whom were students or former students – were then aged between 17 and 24.

The case was due to be dealt with today but was mentioned before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and adjourned until Friday.