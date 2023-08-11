Marie Lonergan nee Foley, Clonmel

Clonmel.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our wonderful Mam Marie who passed away peacefully, on Tuesday 8th August 2023, in the exceptional care of the staff at Melview Nursing Home Clonmel, following a long illness borne with courage and dignity.

Deeply loved and sadly missed by her children Sonya, Anthony, Paul, Nicole and their dad Tony, her adored grandchildren Ethan, Robyn and Finn, daughter in law Serena, extended family and friends – in particular her sister Pat and dearest friend Mary .

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel (Eircode E91 PK19) on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Marie’s Funeral Service will take place Saturday at 11am in the Funeral Home followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.