Marianne Ó Dea née Brooks, Borrisokane

Gauldross, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary.

22 April 2023- Predeceased by her parents Bill and Bride, brothers Timmy and William and grandniece baby Ellie.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Willie son William and daughter Siobhan, sisters Cal, Bridie,Ber and Cindy,brothers Tony, Jimmy and Paddy, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews and a wide circle of friends

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane this Tuesday evening from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm .

Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning to SS Peter and Pauls church Borrisokane at 10:45 for Requiem mass at 11 am followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2 pm . Interment of ashes at a later date

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford House.