Margaret (Peggy) Nagle nee O’Brien, Nenagh

Rathmartin Road, Tyone, Nenagh.

Peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital, surrounded by her family on April 18th 2024. .

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael & brother Michael O’Brien.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Jim, Marie and Noel, grandchildren Adrian, Steven, Niamh, Sorcha, Orlaith, and Laura, son in law Mike, daughters in law Mariea and Susan, brother in law Johnny, her dear friends Helena, Mary & Pat, extended family Kelly & Emily, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Peggy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh on Friday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.