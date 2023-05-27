Margaret (Peg) O’Grady, Roscrea

Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, and formely of Barnagee & Abbey Street, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea over a long number of years.

Pre-deceased by her parents Timothy and Mary O Grady, her sisters Mary Walsh and Ann McGovern and her brother James.

Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, her relatives and friends and her community in Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning in Mt. Carmel Nursing Home Chapel at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in St. Cronan’s Church Cemetery, Roscrea.