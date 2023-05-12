Margaret (Peg) McLoughlin nee Flynn, Nenagh, Portroe and Killaloe

Santa Teresa Gortlandroe Nenagh & late of Corbally Portroe & Ardcloney Killaloe.

In her 97th Year. Peacefully on 11th May 2023, surrounded by her family at Nenagh General Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband William, son Liam and her brothers Denis, Larkie, Paddy & Michael.

Will be sadly missed by her loving sons Noel, Laurence, Denis & Christopher and her daughter Celine (Quilligan). Her adored grandchildren Melissa ( and her husband Micheal O’Gorman), Ciaran, Micheal, Niall, Aoife, Claire, Sorcha & Cian. Great grandchildren Holly & Freya. Son in law Michael, daughters in law Anne & Martina. Nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and many friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem mass at 2 o’clock followed by burial in the Portroe Church Grounds.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

House private please.