Majella Cooney, Nenagh and Dublin

Formerly of Mitchel Street, Nenagh and late of Dartry, Dublin.

July 7th 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her parents Tom and Ciss Cooney and her sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Andy Lennox.

Much loved aunt of William Lennox and Mairead Lennox. Sadly missed be her loving family, William’s wife Lily, Mairead’s husband Padraic Martin, grandniece Emily, grandnephew Andrew, cousins, relatives, her carers and friends.

Funeral arriving on Sunday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Majella’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.