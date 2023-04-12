Mairead Gill nee Cadell, Nenagh

Ballyrusheen, Newtown, Nenagh & The Peppermill Restaurant, Nenagh.

April 12th 2023 peacefully at home in the loving care of her family after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity.

Predeceased by her father Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Robert, daughter Gemma, son Peter, mother Teresa, brothers Paddy & John, sisters Siobhan & Therese, son in law Colm, Peter’s partner Nikolina, adored grandchildren Alex & Sophie, sisters in law Noelle, Caroline, Fionnula & Grainne, brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94) on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to Youghalarra Church on Friday morning at 10.45 for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Monsea cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

House private.