Mae Donnellan nee Kenny, Portroe

Portroe, Nenagh

November 25th 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon’s Home, Nenagh in her 98th year.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim, sons Sean and Seamus and brother John.

Sadly missed by her loving family, children Breda, Mick and Síle, sons-in-law Sean Maher and Mick Fitzgerald, daughters-in-law Mary and Gráinne, her adored grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4pm with Rosary at 6pm.

Funeral arriving on Sunday, to St. Mary’s Church, Portroe for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in church grounds.

Mae’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.