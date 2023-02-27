Liam Meagher, Fethard

Lismoynan, Fethard.

February 25th 2023.

Beloved husband and best friend of his loving wife Geraldine and loving father of Anne-Marie, Jenny, Eimear and Robert. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his sister Helen, son in law Michael, Robert’s partner Lisa, mother in law, brothers in law, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm to 7pm.

Liam’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Visitation, Cloneen on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.