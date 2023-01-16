Liam Hickey, Ballymacarbry

Shanballyanne, Ballymacarbry

Liam passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

Pre-deceased by his daughter Bridget and brother Gerry.

He will be be sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, son Willie, daughters Elaine (Kelly) & Emma (Brosnan), brother Tom, sisters Breda (O’Leary) & Margaret (McManus), grandchildren Adam, Luke, Robert and Senan, sons-in-law James & Jeff, Willie’s partner Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, with removal afterwards to St Helena’s Church, The Nire.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis