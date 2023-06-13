Kitty Purcell Nee Maher, Ballingarry

Grawn, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary,

in her 98th year.

Kitty passed away peacefully as she lived surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her husband Willie, her infant son Patrick, her brothers Jimmy, Willie, Dan, Peter, and Johnny, her son in law Paul Harrison and her niece Breda Carey. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her daughters Mary, Ann (Harrison), Breda(Lacey), Patricia (Dunphy) and her son Pat, sons in law Declan Lacey and Michael Dunphy, her grandchildren Nicholas, Paul, William and Alan (Harrison), Rachel (Dunphy) and Sarah Kate, Hannah and Joseph (Lacey),extended family, neighbours especially Teresa Breen (fondly known as her adopted daughter) and friends.

Reposing in Ronan’s Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Wednesday, June 14th, from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Private removal from her home in Grawn on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please use the condolence link below to offer your condolences to Kitty’s family.

House private please.

Funeral can be viewed at www.twitch.tv/Patcorbettlive