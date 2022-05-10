Keith Hayes, Nenagh

Baylyview, Ballinaclough & late of Ballintotty, Nenagh.

Current President of Nenagh Ormond Rugby Club.

Suddenly on May 8th 2022. Predeceased by his beloved father John (Jackie) & mother in law Bridie Lucey.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre and his sons Aaron & Adam. His dear mother Frances, sisters Alice & Joy, brothers George, Norman, Mervyn, Brian, Robert & Roy. Aunts & uncles, Aaron’s partner Megan, brothers in law, sisters in law, father in law Denis, nieces, nephews, grandnephews Colin & Josh, extended family, relatives neighbours and friends.

“Safe In The Arms Of Jesus”

Reposing at his home in Baylyview, Ballinaclough (E45 V300) this Wednesday from 4 to 8 o’clock.

Funeral service at St. Mary’s Church of Ireland Nenagh on Thursday at 2.30.

Burial afterwards in Ballymackey Church Grounds.

Those who cannot attend the service may view the livestream on jjryanfuneralundertakersfacebookpage

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Down Syndrome Ireland.