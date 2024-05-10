Kathleen Moloughney nee Delaney, Roscrea

Rosemary Street, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of The Dean Maxwell Home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Jim, son Sean, daughter Margaret, daughter-in-law Irene, son-in-law Louis, brothers Pat, Billy and Joe, sisters Mairead, Mai, Sally and Betty.

Deeply regretted by her children Mary, Pat, Catherine, Seamus, Joseph, Anne and Pamela, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her thirty grandchildren and forty-two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Saturday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Also reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6.30pm with removal at 7pm arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Kathleen’s Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam