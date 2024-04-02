Kathleen Heffernan nee Barrett, Clonmel and Ballinure

Cherrymount, Clonmel and Late of Ballinure, Thurles.

Died on Thursday 28th March 2024 at Tipperary University Hospital.

(Predeceased by her husband Willie and granddaughter Nadine)

Sadly missed by her loving children Valerie, Majella and William, daughter in law Geraldine, grandson Steven, and partner Valerie, great-grandson Kyle, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St. Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 12noon in St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.