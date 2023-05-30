Josephine Farrell nee Walsh, Nenagh, London and Kiltimagh

Ballymackey, Nenagh, London and formerly of Lisduff, Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo.

Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband, Brian and her brothers Tom and Martin.

Sadly missed by her children, Anna, Maura and Michael, grandchildren Kieran, Conor and Tara and son-in-law Joe, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Josephine’s kind and gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in the O’Hora Funeral Home, Kiltimagh (F12Y1F7) on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7.45pm with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Kiltimagh to arrive at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilkinure Cemetery, Kiltimagh.

Josephine’s Mass can be viewed on www.kiltimaghparish.org

All enquiries to John McHugh, Funeral Director, Kiltimagh