John Tuohy, Toomevara

Church Street, Toomevara.

Unexpectedly on 13th Sept. at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Patrick and Joan.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anne and cherished children Joanne & Paddy. Grandchildren Lianne, AJ & Scott. Son in law Liam & by Seana, brothers in law sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church Toomevara on Saturday for Requiem mass at 2 o’clock . Livestream of the service is available on https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/

Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery.

House private please.