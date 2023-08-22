John Tierney, Ballycahill

Clareen, Ballycahill, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents Dan and Nancy and his brother in law Donie. Sadly missed by his partner Ann and her children Elaine and Ciara, sister Freda (Cahill), nephews Don and Anthony, nieces Niamh, Sheena and Oonagh, grand nephew Rian, grand nieces Aoibha, and Meabh, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Cataldus Church Ballycahill on Thursday afternoon at 1.30pm for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey cemetery.